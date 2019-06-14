HOLLIS,
Adoracion Perez (Dory):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Dick (Richard). Loved mother of Flocer, Ely, Gil, Eddie, Bernadeth, Imee, Emil, Junior, Tessie, Wendy, Julie, Debbie. Grandmother to 25 grandchildren and Great-grandmother to 10 great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Hollis family', c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. Dory will be available for viewing at Abraham's Funeral Home from 12.00pm to 2.00pm on Saturday 15th June, followed by Rosary in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East at 2.30pm. In accordance with Dory's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 14, 2019