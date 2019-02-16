TAYLOR,
Alastair Jon (A.T.):
Alastair's family wish to thank everyone who were a comfort to them with the sudden and unexpected loss of a much loved husband, father, and grandfather as well as a true and trusted friend too many. As a family we feel very proud that he was so loved and respected. Darcell Apelu officiated and conducted an amazing celebration of A.T.'s life. The home visits, floral tributes, cards and messages, home baking, food and offers of help and support were wonderful. A sincere thanks to you all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019