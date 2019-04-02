CAMPBELL,
Alexander William (Alex):
Sadly at Nelson Hospice on Sunday 31 March 2019, in his 74th year. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Much loved husband and best friend of Bett. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Aaron, Susan and Rodney Harvey, Regan, and the late Nadine. Adored Grandad of Daniel, Kasey and Kaitlin. A service to celebrate Alex's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, High Street, Hawera, this Saturday 6th April 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. All welcome. All communications to be sent to Jeanette Stables, 40 Raumanui Avenue, Hawera 4610.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019