Alexander Boyd (Boyd):

Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Ian Welch, Dean and Lisa, Christine and Stephen Berridge, and Glenda and Antony Hooper. Dearly loved grandfather of Ryan, Brook, Jamie; Jason, Justin, Brennan, Cerys, Corbiere; Toni, Ashleigh; Toby, and Baylin (and their partners). Great-grandfather of Finn, Harper, Harry, and Aida. Loved brother of Isobel Russell, and of the late Patricia (Pat) Sanson. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Cargo Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Boyd will be held at The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 23rd February 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019

