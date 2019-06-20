Alison HOWIE

Guest Book
  • "To Lisa and Amanda, Sorry to hear of your Mum's passing,..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Alison's family.She did a massive..."
    - milton Griffin
  • "So sorry to hear about Alison passing away, we will miss..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you all she will be missed by alot of..."
    - Ruth Kelvin and Kayne
Death Notice

HOWIE, Alison (nee Wright):
After a short illness, mum passed away peacefully on 18 June 2019, aged 76 years. She was surrounded by family and friends. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Lisa & Nick Tangaroa, and Amanda & Joca Botha. Adored nana to Jayden, Julian, Declan, Markus and Bella. The beloved eldest daughter of Bill & Marj Wright (deceased). A celebration of her life will be held at Belmont Church, 357 South Rd, Hawera, on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages to Howie family, 35 Kowhai St, Hawera.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 20 to June 22, 2019
