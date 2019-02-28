Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th February 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved partner of the late Anita Smith. Cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Jenny and Eric; Philippa and Gordon; Gordon and Francine; the late Richard; Neil and Renee. Adored Grandpa of Nick and Jane; Helen and Clare; Sam and Jose; Tom and Ken. Loved great-Grandpa of Toby and James. All messages to the Imrie family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Alister's life will be held in Maida Vale, Ocean View Apartment Lounge, 20 Pohutukawa Place, Bell Block, New Plymouth, on Saturday 2nd March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. (Parking please on Pohutukawa Place, Bell Block.)







