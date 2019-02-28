IMRIE, Alister Maxwell:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th February 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved partner of the late Anita Smith. Cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Jenny and Eric; Philippa and Gordon; Gordon and Francine; the late Richard; Neil and Renee. Adored Grandpa of Nick and Jane; Helen and Clare; Sam and Jose; Tom and Ken. Loved great-Grandpa of Toby and James. All messages to the Imrie family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Alister's life will be held in Maida Vale, Ocean View Apartment Lounge, 20 Pohutukawa Place, Bell Block, New Plymouth, on Saturday 2nd March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. (Parking please on Pohutukawa Place, Bell Block.)
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019