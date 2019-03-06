PARK,
Allan Troughton (AT):
Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019, in his 93rd year, at Maida Vale Retirement Village, Bell Block.
Has gone to join dear Dulcie for happy hour with a sauvignon blanc.
Loved Dad of Stuart, Robyn and Graham Watkins, and Owen and Dianne. Much loved Poppa of five grandchildren and Pops of six great-grandchildren. All messages to can be sent C/- 'The Park Family' PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A private farewell will be held in accordance of Allan's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019