SINTON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan SINTON.
Allan James Robert:
NZ4213069 and Serving Brother in the Order of St John. Went to be with his Lord on February 18, 2019, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Ena. Father and father-in-law of Robyn and Clinton Green (Napier), Janice and Cliff Johns (Midhirst). Grandfather of Jason, Aaron and Michelle, Hannah and Tim, Gabrielle, Andrew and Abigail. Great-grandad of Lucas and Esther.
"Will be greatly missed"
The funeral will be held at Napier Baptist Church, 36 Riverbend Road, Napier on Friday, February 22, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 95 Churchill Drive, Taradale, Napier 4112.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019