HOWDEN, Allison Isabel:
Peacefully on May 27, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Lew (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Richard, and Sally and Dennis. Loved grandmother of Jeremy, Liam, Amy, and Chris. Special thanks to the staff of the Taradale Masonic for all their care and support. A celebration of Allison's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Howden Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 30, 2019