DERRICK, Andrew Stewart:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew DERRICK.
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on his 55th birthday, Saturday, 2nd March 2019. Adored soulmate of Tere. Treasured companion to Nugget. All messages to Andrew's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Andrew at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 9th March, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019