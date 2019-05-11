HAMILTON, Andrew John:
Late of Eltham, aged 69 years. Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 9th May 2019. Dearly loved brother of Carol Vince, Trevor, and Lorraine Josephs. Very much loved son of the late Jack and Lynda Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the New Zealand Stroke Foundation and these may be left at the service. A service for Andrew will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Eltham, on Wednesday 15th May 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which he will be laid to rest at the Eltham Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 11 to May 14, 2019