REID,
Andrew Braid (Andy):
Andy passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 14 March 2019, aged 80. Much loved husband and best mate for 58 years of Jan. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray & Lorraine, Bruce & Mette and Mike. Loved Pop to 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Andy's wishes a private cremation was held on 16 March 2019. Our family extends an invitation for you to join us to celebrate Andy's life at 1.30pm, Saturday 6th April, at De Burgh Adams Lodge Building in Lawry Street, New Plymouth.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019