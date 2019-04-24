McBRIDE, Annie Theresa:
Passed away peacefully at Brydon Court Lifecare on Monday 22 April 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved and inspirational Mum of Frances & Ian Busby, Mara & Stewart Robinson, the late Denis & Linda & Andrew Fitzgibbons, John & Philippa, Owen & Liesje, Jim & Carolyn, Jo & Glen Kennedy, and the late Brendon. Adored Big Nana, Best Nana and Nana Painting Fingers of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be left on Annie's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/annie. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to the NZ Cancer Society and left at the service. Requiem Mass for Annie will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Saturday 27 April 2019 at 10.30am. After which Annie will be laid to rest with Frank in Kaponga Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019