McBRIDE, Annie Theresa:
Anne's family wish to express sincere appreciation to those who offered support in so many ways in the recent loss of our dearly loved matriarch. Thank you for the donations to the Cancer Society and special thanks to the staff at Brydon Court for the compassionate care shown at all times. A huge thank you to William and the team at Eagars who guided us through a sad time, we will always remember Anne's last journey to Kaponga. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019