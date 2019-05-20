Anthony MADGWICK

Guest Book
  • "Vera,Please accept our Deepest Sympathy in the very sad..."
  • "To Vera and family our deepest sympathy and thoughts are..."
    - Leah Uhlenberg
  • "Nicky and Grant,Our Deepest Sympathy to you both for your..."
    - Brian and Carol Crowley
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you 'Vera' on this sad..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Tonys passing Tony was a good friend..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

MADGWICK,
Anthony Kenneth (Tony):
After a short illness Tony passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Friday, 17th May 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Vera for 52 years. Loved and respected father, father-in-law and mate of Heather and Tracey Brokenshire; Denise and John Eraio. Cherished and adored grandad of Bradley and Bonnie Pettett, Jarrod and Nikita. Very special great grandad of Skylar Pettett. Loved son of Ken (deceased) and Barbara. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Tony's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. For those that wish to visit Tony he will be at 66 Tawhiti Road until his service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Tony at the Hawera Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hawera, on Friday, 24th May, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2019
