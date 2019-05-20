MADGWICK,
Anthony Kenneth (Tony):
After a short illness Tony passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Friday, 17th May 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Vera for 52 years. Loved and respected father, father-in-law and mate of Heather and Tracey Brokenshire; Denise and John Eraio. Cherished and adored grandad of Bradley and Bonnie Pettett, Jarrod and Nikita. Very special great grandad of Skylar Pettett. Loved son of Ken (deceased) and Barbara. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Tony's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. For those that wish to visit Tony he will be at 66 Tawhiti Road until his service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Tony at the Hawera Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hawera, on Friday, 24th May, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2019