WATTS,
Anthony Russell (Tony):
After a courageous journey with cancer Tony passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Thursday, 13 June 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband, lifelong partner and companion in arms to Denise for 56 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Caroline & Larry Charteris, Steve & Nic, Philip, and Sue & Andy Duncan. Adored and appreciated Grandad of Graeme & Lydia, Jenny, Chris, Daniel, Josh, Nathan, Steph, Nolan, Alex, and great-grandad of Noah, and Isabelle. All messages to the Watts' Family may be sent c/-172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 18 June at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019