TOPLESS, Arthur:
Passed away peacefully at Telford Rest Home on Monday 25th March 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad of Graeme and Lois, Tonya and Leanne; Robert and Jennifer (Tongaporutu), Melanie Helsby (Pukekohe), Jarrod Lovell (San Francisco), Callum Lovell (Auckland), and Liam and Oliver Gregor. The family wish to thank Norfolk Lodge and Telford Rest Home for their loving care of Arthur over the past seven years. According to Arthur's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019