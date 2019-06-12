FRANCIS,
Audrey Josephine (Pat):
Passed peacefully with family present at 7.30am, 10th June 2019, at the amazing age of 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Gwyn. Loved mum of Karen, Lynda and the late Tony, Jaz and Nik. Much loved Nana Pat to 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A service for Pat will be held at Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Friday, 14th June 2019, at 12.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Mum is at home if you would like to visit her. Just call Mob: 0274820942.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 14, 2019