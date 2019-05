BISHOP, Ayla Mary:



Three years have gone in a blink of an eye,

We never expected them to pass us by.

Your sister keeps us stressed and busy,

Egged on we're sure, by her big sissy.

Your name is spoken open and freely,

With smiles and laughter but often teary.

And no matter how many years will pass,

There will always be a hole in our hearts.

As our love for our first born will never falter,

For our darling brave and oh so cheeky daughter.