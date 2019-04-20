BOCOCK, Barbara Helen:
Peacefully at Chalmers Hospital on 17th April 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved and special mum of Julie and Roy, Wendy and Peter, Kevin and Jan, Helen and Ivan. Loved Nanee of her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Fitzroy, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 23rd April, at 11.00am. Private family burial to follow.
Rest in peace Mum.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019