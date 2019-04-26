Barbara CRUDEN-WOOD

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

CRUDEN-WOOD,
Barbara Ann:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 19th April 2019, in her 84th year. Much loved wife of the late George Cruden and more recently, much loved wife of the late Ray Wood. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan, Sharon and Mark, Frances and Phil. A dearly loved Nana of Shane (deceased), Matthew and Catherine, Jack, Rodney, Lucy, Sigourney and great-Nana of Josephine. A special thank you to all who cared for and helped to keep Barbara independent. Many thanks to the St John Ambulance service. Respecting Barbara's wishes a cremation has been held with no service. Messages and condolences c/- Frances Cruden, 2329 South Road, Okato 4335.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
