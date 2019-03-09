Barbara ROPATA

ROPATA, Barbara Donna:
5.03.1961 - 7.03.2019
Surrounded by whanau at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, aged 58 years. Loved partner to Michael. Loved daughter of Ted and Lizzie Ropata (both deceased), sister and sister-in-law of Ding and Barney, Horace, Edward and Trish, Arnie, Deb and Steve, Nan and Shane, Minnie and Steve (deceased), Gary and Steph, and aunty and great-aunty to all her nieces and nephews and their families. A Tangi will be held at Whakaahurangi Marae, Celia Street, Stratford, on Monday, 11th March at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
