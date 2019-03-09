ROPATA, Barbara Donna:
5.03.1961 - 7.03.2019
Surrounded by whanau at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, aged 58 years. Loved partner to Michael. Loved daughter of Ted and Lizzie Ropata (both deceased), sister and sister-in-law of Ding and Barney, Horace, Edward and Trish, Arnie, Deb and Steve, Nan and Shane, Minnie and Steve (deceased), Gary and Steph, and aunty and great-aunty to all her nieces and nephews and their families. A Tangi will be held at Whakaahurangi Marae, Celia Street, Stratford, on Monday, 11th March at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.
