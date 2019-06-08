TAYLOR, Barbara Ruth:
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly beloved wife of Brian for 42 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kevin and Linda, Geoffrey and Pressy, Keith, Steven and Christa, Wendy Taylor, Christina and Bruce, Yvonne and Max Harvey. All messages to 'The Taylor family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The family wish to thank Hospice for their loving care and also the Hospice Community Care Nurses. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for remembrance of Barbara's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 15 June at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 8 to June 12, 2019