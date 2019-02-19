VILE,
Barbara Joyce Dorothy Edna
(nee Walker):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019. Loved wife of the late Trevor. Mother of Wayne, Kevin, Diane and the late Ian, Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages can be sent to the Vile family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society - Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Barbara will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 21st February 2019, at 10.30am. Followed by a private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019