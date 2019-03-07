Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Barry's Blue Shift is over. He completed his last log book entry on Tuesday 5th March 2019, aged 72 years. Loved husband and friend of Jenny. Adored step-dad of Brendon & Kirsten Hurley, Pauline Hurley, Narelle & Bradley Cribb, and Grant & Kiri Thomson. Cherished Grandad of Daniel, Emma, Jack, and Finn; Shamus, and Ellie; Barclay, Macy, Callum, Riley, and Latisha; Kiani, Tamati, and Kintea. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the TSB Hub Camberwell Road, Hawera, on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm, followed by a private committal. Messages to the Meechin family may be sent to C/- Hardings Funeral Services, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the South Taranaki Hospice would be much appreciated and these can be left at the service.







MEECHIN, Barry John:Barry's Blue Shift is over. He completed his last log book entry on Tuesday 5th March 2019, aged 72 years. Loved husband and friend of Jenny. Adored step-dad of Brendon & Kirsten Hurley, Pauline Hurley, Narelle & Bradley Cribb, and Grant & Kiri Thomson. Cherished Grandad of Daniel, Emma, Jack, and Finn; Shamus, and Ellie; Barclay, Macy, Callum, Riley, and Latisha; Kiani, Tamati, and Kintea. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the TSB Hub Camberwell Road, Hawera, on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm, followed by a private committal. Messages to the Meechin family may be sent to C/- Hardings Funeral Services, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the South Taranaki Hospice would be much appreciated and these can be left at the service. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers