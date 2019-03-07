MEECHIN, Barry John:
Barry's Blue Shift is over. He completed his last log book entry on Tuesday 5th March 2019, aged 72 years. Loved husband and friend of Jenny. Adored step-dad of Brendon & Kirsten Hurley, Pauline Hurley, Narelle & Bradley Cribb, and Grant & Kiri Thomson. Cherished Grandad of Daniel, Emma, Jack, and Finn; Shamus, and Ellie; Barclay, Macy, Callum, Riley, and Latisha; Kiani, Tamati, and Kintea. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the TSB Hub Camberwell Road, Hawera, on Friday 8th March at 1.00pm, followed by a private committal. Messages to the Meechin family may be sent to C/- Hardings Funeral Services, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the South Taranaki Hospice would be much appreciated and these can be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019