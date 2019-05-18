Acknowledgement

MEECHIN, Barry John:

Jenny and family wish to sincerely thank family and friends for the love and support extended to us all in the recent passing of our loved husband, father and grandad. The family wish to extend their gratitude for the care and support extended to Barry by the Oncology Unit and the Hospice nurses. To our friends who supported us through Barry's illness, we cannot thank you enough for your kind gestures, love and support. To Kelly and Jordan, thank you for working with us to allow us to say farewell to Barry in just the way he would have liked - lots of tears and lots of laughs! We have received cards, letters, flowers and baking; please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family with our heartfelt thanks.



