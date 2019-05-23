SHAW-HICKEY,
Bernadette Lorraine:
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 18th May 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian and Christina. Sadly missed Granny of Mackenzie. All messages to the Shaw-Hickey family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Bernadette will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 27th May, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. A memorial service will be held at St Teresa's Church, Karori, Wellington on Wednesday 29th May, at 11.00am. An interment will follow on Monday 8th July, at 2.00pm, at the Opunake Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2019