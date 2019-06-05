Bernard GALLAGHER

Death Notice

GALLAGHER,
Bernard Joseph (Bernie):
Suddenly on 1 June 2019, aged 63. Dearly loved husband of Liz; Loved father and father-in-law of Karlee & James, Luke & Rebecca, Matthew & Ruth, James & Becky and Amy & James. Fond Granddad of Annaliese, Sienna, Matthew, Amelia, Molly and Bella. A sadly missed brother and brother-in-law and friend to many. The best dad in the world.
He that followeth after righteousness and mercy findeth life, righteousness
and honour.
Proverb 21:21 KJV
Messages to 'the Gallagher family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254, or placed on Bernie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Monday 10 June 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 5, 2019
