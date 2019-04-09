WALLACE, Beryl
(nee Kemp):
Beryl passed peacefully at Woodrow Grove Hospital, Bell Block, on Saturday, 6th April 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Cecil and Grace Kemp. Loving wife of Gordon, and cherished Mum to Ivan and Sue, Carol, Denise, Christine, and Craig. Dearly loved nana, great-nana and great-great-nana to all her grandchildren. Mum will be farewelled on Friday 12th April, 10.30am, at Abrahams Funeral Home, New Plymouth. Private burial to follow. All correspondence to PO Box 7161, New Plymouth 4341. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019