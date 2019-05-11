Acknowledgement

WALLACE,

Beryl (nee Kemp):

On behalf of Gordon and family we would like to say thank you to everyone who supported us, sent flowers, cards, baking, phone calls and visited us, during the loss of our dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. To those who attended the farewell for Beryl, thank you for making it a memorable day. Abraham's Funeral Services, a huge thank you for your professionalism and the way you guided us during this sad time. Lastly, thank you to the staff at Woodrow Grove Bell Block for the love, care and compassion you all showed for Beryl while in your care. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



