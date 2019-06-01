Betty CLARKE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Betty, you were such a lovely lady and the perfect..."
    - Daryl Parker
  • "Oh Dianne, my deepest sympathy to you all, I remember dear..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "Pl ease accept our deepest sympathy Dianne, sorry can't..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

CLARKE, Betty Georgina:
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Thursday 30th May 2019, at the marvellous age of 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Loved Mum of Dianne and Keith, and the late Raymond. Much loved Nan & Gran of Daniel; Jason, and Corey. Adored Great-Nanny Betty of Amy-Jane, Jacob, Lucy, Fynn, Evie, Max; Angel, and Sophie. A service is to be held at Harding's Chapel, Regent St, Hawera, Today (Saturday 1st June 2019) at 11.00am, after which a private cremation will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.