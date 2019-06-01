CLARKE, Betty Georgina:
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Thursday 30th May 2019, at the marvellous age of 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Loved Mum of Dianne and Keith, and the late Raymond. Much loved Nan & Gran of Daniel; Jason, and Corey. Adored Great-Nanny Betty of Amy-Jane, Jacob, Lucy, Fynn, Evie, Max; Angel, and Sophie. A service is to be held at Harding's Chapel, Regent St, Hawera, Today (Saturday 1st June 2019) at 11.00am, after which a private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019