  • "RIP Betty It was an honour to care for you until your final..."
    - Samantha Hicks
  • "condolances to betty,s family. What wonderful memories..."
    - Myra Hayman nee Day
  • "Condolences to the family. Betty was a lovely lady who I'm..."
    - Glenda Leatherby

DUCKETT, Betty Mabel:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18th March 2019 in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Much Loved mum of Colleen, Joe and Karen, Pauline and Neville, Karen and Rex and the late Greg. Cherished Nana and Big Nana of 8 grandchildren 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A special thanks to the Ultimate Care Rhapsody Family for all their love and care. All messages to the Duckett family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Thursday 21st March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
