HAYLOCK, Betty Alma:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th March 2019, after a short illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lyn. Much loved Mum of Steve and Sue, Kay and Frank Wyatt. Treasured Nana of Alana, Mirren, and Terri. All messages to the Haylock family, C/o PO Box 31, Urenui. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held. Many grateful thanks to the wonderful caring Taranaki Hospice nurses who came and cared and supported Betty over the last few months.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019