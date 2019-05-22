PITT, Beverley (Bev)
(nee Forbes):
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Monday 20 May 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Harold (deceased). Loved and respected Mum of Gaylene and Barry Whitehead (New Plymouth), Judith (Te Popo), Heather and Allan West (Opotiki), Margaret and Phil Swan (Te Popo). Loved Nana of Fiona, Sharon and Toby; Jason; Isla and Larry, Toni and Ryan, Rae, Kelly and Jono, Dale, Beth; Maria and Luke, Ava and Cam, Trent and Becky. Great-Nana of 8 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Pitt family may be left on Bev's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/bev or 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Bev at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday 24 May 2019, at 10.30am, followed by her burial with Harold at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019