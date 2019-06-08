CASEY, Rev. Fr Bill
(William Patrick):
Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington and Diocese of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 6 June 2019, at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Whanganui. Brother of Peggy, Sr Teresa, Bridget and the late Tom and Mary (of County Cork, Ireland). Vigil Mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 22 Tawhero Street, Whanganui, on Monday 10 June 2019, at 5.00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fr Bill at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Whitcombe Road, Opunake, on Tuesday 11 June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Opunake Cemetery. Sadly missed by his family and friends.
May he 'Rest in Peace'.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 8 to June 10, 2019