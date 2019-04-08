BELCHER, Brian James:
Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on 31st March 2019, in his 88th year. Loved husband of Idrene, father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Mal, Helen and David, and grandad to Courtney, Jarreth, Bayly and Chloe. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private funeral has been held. Thank you to everyone that provided the support we needed and to the kindness and respect you gave dad. A long journey full of adventure, good on you for doing it your way.
We will miss you always
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019