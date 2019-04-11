Brian DAVISON

  • " To the Davison Family, Thinking of you all and sending..."
    - Sue Cann
  • "Brian, a totara tree has fallen, you were the Rangatira of..."
    - Sarah Rupe
  • "Thinking of you all at the sad time- taken too soon - much..."
    - Isabel Boyd
  • "hi belinda sorry to hear of you dad a real nice bloke say..."
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss and heartache. Brian was..."
    - Angela Longstaff

DAVISON, Brian Colin (Biff):
Peacefully in New Plymouth on Wednesday 10 April 2019, aged 62. Soulmate of Carol. Awesomest Dad of Hayden and Susan, and Callum and Cassie; Belinda and Brad, and Max. Loved brother of Gary and Dot, and Alan and Sarah. Messages to Brian's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/brian.
Brian's life will be celebrated with a service at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 13 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"Big man, big personality,
big heart, big loss"

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
