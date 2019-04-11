DAVISON, Brian Colin (Biff):
Peacefully in New Plymouth on Wednesday 10 April 2019, aged 62. Soulmate of Carol. Awesomest Dad of Hayden and Susan, and Callum and Cassie; Belinda and Brad, and Max. Loved brother of Gary and Dot, and Alan and Sarah. Messages to Brian's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/brian.
Brian's life will be celebrated with a service at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 13 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"Big man, big personality,
big heart, big loss"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019