LYNCH, Brian:
|
16th March 2016
God saw you getting tired and your time was to be,
So He put His arms around you and whispered come with me.
A golden heart stopped beating and hardworking hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us that He only takes the best.
Loved husband and best friend of Topsy, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Donna and Dawson, Paula and Barry, loved special Pops of Melissa, Brendon, Christine, Carol and Bradley.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019