Formerly of Paraparaumu and Stokes Valley. Sadly passed away at Hutt Hospital, on Friday 7 June 2019, after a short illness. In his 83rd year. Much beloved husband of Beryl. Treasured father of Matt, and Angela & Pete. Loved son of the late Maté & Elizabeth. A dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ivan (dec), the late Matthew & Jean, Josephine & the late Don, the late James & Fay, the late Kevin & Stephanie, and Kathleen & Frank. Cherished uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Thanks to family, friends and caregivers for their help and support during Brian's illness. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 29 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Wednesday 12 June 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's memory to The Cancer Society of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Messages for the Radich Family may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

