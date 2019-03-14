Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice with his girls, family and best mate by his side on 12th March 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Tasha and Shane, Lisa and Earl. Grandad to Georgia and Liam. Brother to Charles.

"Our hearts are forever broken

We will miss you dearly Dad"

A huge thank you to all the hospice staff that cared for Dad. You are all angels. A special thank to Kathryn Dalton, you're one of a kind. In preference to flowers donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the England family may be sent to 250E Courtney Street, New Plymouth, or left on Bruce's tribute page at







ENGLAND, Bruce Frederick:Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice with his girls, family and best mate by his side on 12th March 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Tasha and Shane, Lisa and Earl. Grandad to Georgia and Liam. Brother to Charles."Our hearts are forever brokenWe will miss you dearly Dad"A huge thank you to all the hospice staff that cared for Dad. You are all angels. A special thank to Kathryn Dalton, you're one of a kind. In preference to flowers donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the England family may be sent to 250E Courtney Street, New Plymouth, or left on Bruce's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/bruce A service to celebrate Bruce's life and say goodbye will be held at the New Plymouth Sportfishing and Underwater Club, 71 Ocean View Parade, on Friday 15 March 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by a private family cremation. "At Bruce's request jandals are to be worn please" Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

