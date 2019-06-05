McNAUGHTON,
(William) Bruce:
On Tuesday 4th June 2019 Bruce passed away at the Taranaki Base Hospital (late of Hawera). Devoted husband of Dot McNaughton for 56 years. Loved and respected 'Pop' of Mark and Karen (Hawera), and grandad to all his grand and great- grandchildren. Messages to the family c/o 25 Regent St. Hawera 4610. A service for Bruce will be held at the Senior Citizen's Hall, 81 Victoria St, Hawera, this Friday 7th June 2019 at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 5 to June 6, 2019