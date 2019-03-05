Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully, surrounded with his family at his side, on Monday 4th March 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Nicola (Nikki) and Fred Burwell, Jeffery (Jeff) and Tracey. Fun-loving Poppa of Rebecca Hartley-Smith, Matthew Inns, Nerida and Kurt. Poppa Coles to Jarvis, Hudson and Malia. Beloved brother Valerie Dunbar, the late John, Shirley Sanders and Murray. All messages to the Cole family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Ces will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 7th March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019

