COLE, Cecil James (Ces):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded with his family at his side, on Monday 4th March 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Nicola (Nikki) and Fred Burwell, Jeffery (Jeff) and Tracey. Fun-loving Poppa of Rebecca Hartley-Smith, Matthew Inns, Nerida and Kurt. Poppa Coles to Jarvis, Hudson and Malia. Beloved brother Valerie Dunbar, the late John, Shirley Sanders and Murray. All messages to the Cole family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Ces will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 7th March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019