  • "Sincere sympathy our thoughts are with you love to the..."
  • "To Jeff & family Our thoughts are with you all at this sad..."
    - Maureen & Adrian Martin
  • "Margaret, Nicola and Jeff and family, thinking of you all..."
    - Maryann Cavey
  • "Very sorry to hear the news of Ces's passing our thoughts..."
  • "Sad to hear ofCecils passing"
    - Joe and Dorothy Fabish

COLE, Cecil James (Ces):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded with his family at his side, on Monday 4th March 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Nicola (Nikki) and Fred Burwell, Jeffery (Jeff) and Tracey. Fun-loving Poppa of Rebecca Hartley-Smith, Matthew Inns, Nerida and Kurt. Poppa Coles to Jarvis, Hudson and Malia. Beloved brother Valerie Dunbar, the late John, Shirley Sanders and Murray. All messages to the Cole family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Ces will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 7th March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
