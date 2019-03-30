Acknowledgement

COLE, Cecil James (Ces):

Cecil's family would like to thank everyone who attended his funeral and supported us in any way by sending flowers, tributes, cards, baking and numerous acts of kindness during the loss of a very special person in our lives. Heartfelt thanks to the Hospice Staff who attended Ces at home and also at Hospice during his stay with them. Words are insufficient to describe the compassion you showed to Ces and for that we will be eternally grateful. Also a big thank you to all who donated to Hospice in lieu of floral tributes. Canon Bill Marsh we thank you for organising the service and have had numerous compliments about it. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Margaret, Nicola, Jeffrey and families.



