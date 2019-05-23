Cedric WAKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cedric WAKE.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

WAKE, Cedric Bradley:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday 20th May 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katherine, Richard (dec), Nigel, and Christopher (dec), and Grandad to Deanna. Loved brother of Margaret and Linda, uncle of David, Abby, Sarah, Nicholas, Stephen (dec), and Hugh. A family farewell for Cedric will be held at W. Abraham Ltd, 374 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 27th May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 12.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 23 to May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.