WAKE, Cedric Bradley:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday 20th May 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katherine, Richard (dec), Nigel, and Christopher (dec), and Grandad to Deanna. Loved brother of Margaret and Linda, uncle of David, Abby, Sarah, Nicholas, Stephen (dec), and Hugh. A family farewell for Cedric will be held at W. Abraham Ltd, 374 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 27th May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 23 to May 25, 2019