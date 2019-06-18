KNUTH, Christine Jessie
(nee Copley):
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Sunday 16th June 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Mike Fleming, and Lynette Knuth and Steve Murray. Dearly loved Gran of Caleb and Derryn. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Taranaki SPCA would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Knuth Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Christine will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 20th June 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 18, 2019