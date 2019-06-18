Christine KNUTH

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy our love & thoughts are with you and..."
    - Chris BIRD
  • "I will miss our chats on the phone. Rest in peace lovely..."
    - Kerin Edser
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time Lyn and Ian Weirxx"
  • "Special memories of a very lovely gentle lady who always..."
  • "Treasured memories of a dear friend."
    - Joyanne Morrison
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

KNUTH, Christine Jessie
(nee Copley):
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Sunday 16th June 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Mike Fleming, and Lynette Knuth and Steve Murray. Dearly loved Gran of Caleb and Derryn. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Taranaki SPCA would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Knuth Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Christine will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 20th June 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private interment.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 18, 2019
