LITTLE, Cicely Eileen:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Mountain View. Wife of the late William (Bill), cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and the late John, Leighton and Mandy, Patrick, Val (Poppy) and Pat, Andrew and Leigh. Loved grandmother of Gabrielle, Clare, Jack, Jessie, Cam and Matthew. Ninety-six years of dedication to family, sacrifice, humour and love. Thanks to the incredible nursing and care staff at Summerset. A service will be held at St Mary's Peace Hall, 44 Vivian Street, New Plymouth, at 2.00pm, on Thursday 23rd May 2019.
Ninety-six years two months and a day. Started in March, finished in May.
A life of joy and hope and love. I'm rested now, good heavens above.
