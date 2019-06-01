JANS,

Cleo Fay (nee Ekdahl):

On May 30th 2019, peacefully at Bethlehem Views, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Francis Jans, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Lynley & Roger Hills, Margaret & Graeme Sykes, Annabelle & Chris Lord, David Jans, Chris & Sarah Jans, Rosemary & Chris Devine. Much loved Nana Cleo of Michael John, Kathryn & Brendan, Richard, Andrew & Duncan, Charles, Elliot, Sam & Natalie, Stefan, Kieran, Ryan, Ben & Kelly, Danielle, Zoe-Rose & Zach, Lilly, Harry & Sam. Loved Great-Nana of Elijah & Oliver, Ethan & Max, Hope & Willow, Kaori & Keita, Otis, Dragon & Diamond & Chloe.

Our eternal gratitude to the Staff at Bethlehem Views

for the loving respectful way you cared for our Mother.

A Celebration of the Life of Cleo will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road, Omokoroa, on Tuesday 4th June at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to Jans Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Zealand Christian Missionary Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.





