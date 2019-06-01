JANS,
Cleo Fay (nee Ekdahl):
On May 30th 2019, peacefully at Bethlehem Views, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Francis Jans, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Lynley & Roger Hills, Margaret & Graeme Sykes, Annabelle & Chris Lord, David Jans, Chris & Sarah Jans, Rosemary & Chris Devine. Much loved Nana Cleo of Michael John, Kathryn & Brendan, Richard, Andrew & Duncan, Charles, Elliot, Sam & Natalie, Stefan, Kieran, Ryan, Ben & Kelly, Danielle, Zoe-Rose & Zach, Lilly, Harry & Sam. Loved Great-Nana of Elijah & Oliver, Ethan & Max, Hope & Willow, Kaori & Keita, Otis, Dragon & Diamond & Chloe.
Our eternal gratitude to the Staff at Bethlehem Views
for the loving respectful way you cared for our Mother.
A Celebration of the Life of Cleo will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road, Omokoroa, on Tuesday 4th June at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to Jans Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Zealand Christian Missionary Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019