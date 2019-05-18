Acknowledgement

SMITH, Clifford Trevor:

Cliff's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending baking, cards, flowers, and their kind wishes during the loss of a very special person. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Hawera Hospital, Taranaki Hospice for the support and care that they provided, Anderson Pie Shop for the lovely catering, and Geoff Berg of Clegg's Funeral Service for supporting us every step of the way after Cliff's passing. A huge thank you to Andrew Blanche for the kind words and wonderful portrayal of Dad's life. For anyone we have forgotten to thank, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



