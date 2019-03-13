HULENA,
Clinton Wayne John (Clint):
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday night 10th March 2019, aged 66 years. Loving husband of Janet. Devoted Dad of Morwenna and Josef, Clinton and Brad, Chenee and Luke, and Ariana and Zoe. Grandad of Quaydon, Tyrell, Jahkahn, Jahnae, Drezae, Carter, and Wynter. Respected brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to many.
Will be dearly missed
and loved by all.
Clint is resting at 20 Glamis Avenue, Bell Block, until 1.00pm. A service for Clint will be held at Bell Block Rugby Club, Hickford Park, Bell Block, on Wednesday 13th March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
God bless one and all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019