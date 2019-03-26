JOHNSON, Clinton Dewar:

Formerly of Waikanae. On March 21, 2019 peacefully with family at his side, at New Plymouth. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson (nee Fraser). Much loved father and father-in-law of Philippa (Pip) & Steve Batten (New Plymouth), David & Lucy (Sydney). Loved Grandad of Andrew & Rachel, Debbie & Brent, Jonathan & Louise, Rachel & Morgan, Zach and Sammy and his seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the Presbyterian Church of Vanuatu C/- Global Mission, can be made online to 020500 0086963 10, or to PCANZ Global Mission PO Box 9049, Wellington 6141, or may be left at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Clinton's life will be held in the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, Ngaio Rd, Waikanae on Friday 29 March 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages to 222 Huatoki St, New Plymouth, 4310.

Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd

FDANZ Tel 04 2936844





